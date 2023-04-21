IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading Down 2.6%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

IHI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

