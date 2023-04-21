Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 35,429 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 1,880,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

