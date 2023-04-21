Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

