Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,089 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

CL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. 2,308,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,368. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

