Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246,455 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 48,065,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,173,258. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

