Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,291 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.14. 529,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

