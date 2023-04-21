Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 203,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

