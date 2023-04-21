Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,962 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

