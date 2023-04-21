Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Down 4.7%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.45 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 3,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter worth $3,882,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

