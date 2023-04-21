Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $34.37. 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

