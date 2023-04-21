Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $44,400.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

