Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $44,400.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

