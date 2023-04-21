Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £1,128,580.05 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 14,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($97.57) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,396,584.64).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($97.95), for a total value of £782,002 ($967,704.49).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand purchased 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($99.18) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($854,166.32).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.56), for a total value of £1,042,246.71 ($1,289,749.67).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($97.96) per share, with a total value of £685,604.76 ($848,415.74).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($96.39) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,378,424.56).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.06), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($935,563.47).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.02), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,026,059.15).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.61) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($963,291.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,952 ($98.40) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($106.57). The company has a market cap of £39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,639.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,672.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,604.05.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,588.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.93) to £102 ($126.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.18) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($116.63).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

