Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $139,745.39.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00.

Shares of BE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

