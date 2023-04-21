Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $140,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $139.15 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 122,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Stories

