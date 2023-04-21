Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.