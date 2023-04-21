Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marianna Mancini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $20.46 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.