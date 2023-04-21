Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells $415,720.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $415,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX opened at $20.46 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

