Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $5,513,400.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,781,283.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

