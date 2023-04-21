Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.58 ($0.22). Approximately 10,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 108,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Insig AI Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £17.27 million and a P/E ratio of -283.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.34.

Insig AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.