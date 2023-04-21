Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 259 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

