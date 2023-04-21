Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 863 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.4 %

QRVO stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

