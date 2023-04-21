Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. 296,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.
