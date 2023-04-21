Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.86 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

