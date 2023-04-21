Intellectus Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

