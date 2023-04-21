Intellectus Partners LLC Has $562,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

