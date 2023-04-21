Intellectus Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,868 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.