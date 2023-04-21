Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.90. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

