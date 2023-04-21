Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 1,826 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

