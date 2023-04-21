Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

