Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Interfor Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.54. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$39.07.
Insider Activity at Interfor
In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
