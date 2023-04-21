Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 1,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LINK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Interlink Electronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.