International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $125.79. 2,735,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

