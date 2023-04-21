International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 1.4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPCFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.