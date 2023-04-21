International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Trading Up 1.4%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPCFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 155 to SEK 128 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
International Petroleum Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Petroleum (IPCFF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.