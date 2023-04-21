Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Intertek Group stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $67.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

