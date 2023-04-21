Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.40.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $297.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average is $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

