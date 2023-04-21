Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 9,664 shares.The stock last traded at $300.20 and had previously closed at $297.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

