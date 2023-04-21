Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.95

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 105182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $693.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

