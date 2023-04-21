Investec Downgrades Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Buy

Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

