Investec Downgrades Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) to Buy

Investec lowered shares of Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Mr Price Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Mr Price Group stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $15.08.
Mr Price Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr Price Group (MRPLY)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.