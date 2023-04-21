IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.09 ($0.06). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.78 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,661,853 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The stock has a market cap of £23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.47.

In other IOG news, insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of IOG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,953 ($11,079.07). Company insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

