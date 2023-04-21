IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $6.03. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 46,690 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,061 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

