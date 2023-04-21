iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $98.92. 308,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,474. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

