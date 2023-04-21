iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Down 12.3% in March

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISHG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. 48,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,970,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

