iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 377,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,588.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 99,395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.60. 26,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,533. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

