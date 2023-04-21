iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 10,771,348 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

