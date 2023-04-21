iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $439.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

