iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,133. The firm has a market cap of $310.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $439.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

