iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. 1,016,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

