iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.05

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 84526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 11,641.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

