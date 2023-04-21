iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,236,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.41. 2,509,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,751,014. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

