iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,854 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.